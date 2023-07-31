New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $79.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.67. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at ManpowerGroup

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Articles

