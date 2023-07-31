New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Medpace were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,283,000 after purchasing an additional 124,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Medpace by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Medpace by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $254.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.43. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.30 and a 12-month high of $264.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.75 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 72.88% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MEDP. UBS Group increased their target price on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medpace from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $10,898,284.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

