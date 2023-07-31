New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNM. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $44.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.14 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNM. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

