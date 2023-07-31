New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $810,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $25.11 on Monday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average of $28.30.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

