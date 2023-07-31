New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 70.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 47,032 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 15.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 11.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Stock Performance

Flowserve stock opened at $37.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $980.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FLS. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Flowserve

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.