New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 654.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $4,027,681.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,687 shares in the company, valued at $24,234,756.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $88.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.52. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.73 and a 12 month high of $149.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.61 and its 200 day moving average is $99.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.85 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SYNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.