New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Insperity were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Insperity by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Insperity by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,243,018.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Price Performance

Insperity Increases Dividend

Shares of NSP opened at $118.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.14. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.20 and a 1-year high of $131.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

