New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $758,000 Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 34,396 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,580,091 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $144,666,000 after buying an additional 18,360 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 227,498 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8,208.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $70,618,000 after buying an additional 1,215,259 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Integra LifeSciences

In other Integra LifeSciences news, CEO Witte Jan De bought 7,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,798 shares in the company, valued at $492,723. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ IART opened at $45.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.68. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $37.36 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $381.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on IART. Citigroup cut Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

