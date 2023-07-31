New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $765,000 Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 174.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 34.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $195,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LEG stock opened at $29.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.28. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $41.94.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 92.00%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

See Also

