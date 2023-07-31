New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $779,000 Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Western Union were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 3,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $12.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $17.42.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Western Union had a return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

