New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $782,000 Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Vontier were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vontier by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Vontier by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Vontier Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VNT stock opened at $30.76 on Monday. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.03 million. Vontier had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 87.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 6.71%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

