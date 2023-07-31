New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $790,000 Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $359.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $359.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.75.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $236.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.64. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $374.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.60.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.