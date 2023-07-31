New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $812,000 Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 115,284.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after purchasing an additional 421,132 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2,158.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,958,000 after purchasing an additional 395,798 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 295.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 315,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after purchasing an additional 235,440 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,712.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R opened at $101.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.69 and a 12-month high of $102.36.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ryder System from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

