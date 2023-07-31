New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $817,000 Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Chemours were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CC shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemours from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Chemours from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

Chemours Trading Down 3.6 %

In other news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Chemours news, CEO Mark Newman purchased 7,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at $9,244,651.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,519.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemours stock opened at $36.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.96. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $39.05.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently -147.06%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

