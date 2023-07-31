New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $817,000 Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,458,000 after buying an additional 461,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,863,000 after buying an additional 32,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,661,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,138,000 after acquiring an additional 203,048 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.83.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF opened at $109.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 14.45%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

