New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $819,000 Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Qualys were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,145,000 after buying an additional 56,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,450,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,980,000 after buying an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Qualys by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,442,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,955,000 after buying an additional 132,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Qualys by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,239,000 after buying an additional 53,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Qualys by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,087,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,385,000 after purchasing an additional 39,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $135.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $162.36.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.60 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,126,788.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,059,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total value of $209,638.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,606.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,126,788.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,059,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,573 shares of company stock valued at $5,510,334. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

