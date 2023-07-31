New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $847,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 101,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 312,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35,257 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 161.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 26,337 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $28.85 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.