New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 118,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 27,679 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 55,504 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BellRing Brands

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 230,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,240,534.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $35.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $37.91.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $385.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.26 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.15.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

