New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cabot were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after acquiring an additional 686,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,571,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,114,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,310,000 after purchasing an additional 152,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cabot by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,026,000 after buying an additional 93,588 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CBT. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Cabot from $111.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Cabot Stock Performance

Cabot stock opened at $70.09 on Monday. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $83.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average is $72.68.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

Cabot Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.