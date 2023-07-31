New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fluor were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLR. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Fluor by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 127,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 31,901 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 41,409 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Fluor by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Price Performance

FLR opened at $30.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $38.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

