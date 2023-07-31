New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Macy’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management lifted its position in Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $303,845.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $303,845.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $386,505.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,610 shares of company stock worth $823,642 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on M shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

M stock opened at $16.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.84. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

