New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.43.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $113.29 on Monday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.71 and a 52-week high of $148.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.96 and a 200-day moving average of $124.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,775.07, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,796.40%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

