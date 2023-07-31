New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ball were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Ball during the first quarter worth $2,756,000. Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,735,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 10.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Ball by 18.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Ball during the first quarter valued at $204,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

Ball Price Performance

Ball stock opened at $58.75 on Monday. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. Ball’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

