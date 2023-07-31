New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $641,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 559,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,461,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Insider Activity

Kellogg Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $6,849,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,931,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,281,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,757,328. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of K stock opened at $67.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 97.52%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

