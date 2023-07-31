New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 1,500 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Globus Medical
In other news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $2,475,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at $615,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Globus Medical Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE GMED opened at $60.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $80.04.
Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.05 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Globus Medical Company Profile
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Globus Medical
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.