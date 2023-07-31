New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 2,300 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in DT Midstream by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 3.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Stock Up 1.3 %

DTM stock opened at $53.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average is $49.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.80. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $61.12.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 40.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 5,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,196.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DT Midstream news, CEO David Slater purchased 1,500 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,523.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,196.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,500 shares of company stock worth $400,005. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

About DT Midstream

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.