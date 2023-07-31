New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 2,600 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,016,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,476,000 after buying an additional 245,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,670,000 after purchasing an additional 31,995 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,034,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,151,000 after purchasing an additional 55,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,908,000 after purchasing an additional 76,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,680,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares in the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

NYSE:HE opened at $38.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.77. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $44.01.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $928.24 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading

