New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in AutoNation by 2,416.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AutoNation from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.88.

AutoNation Price Performance

AutoNation stock opened at $157.80 on Monday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 58.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $13,465,034.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,003,888 shares in the company, valued at $754,135,960.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $13,465,034.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,135,960.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $4,201,235.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,199,146 shares in the company, valued at $693,930,016.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,235 shares of company stock worth $50,658,324 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

