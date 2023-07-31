New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 150.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 475.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 29.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Portland General Electric stock opened at $47.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average is $48.47. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $56.37.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on POR shares. 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

