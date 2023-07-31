New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Silgan were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,841,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,691,000 after acquiring an additional 81,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,496,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,402,000 after purchasing an additional 49,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,612,000 after purchasing an additional 114,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,667,000 after purchasing an additional 868,999 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 48.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,425,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,527,000 after purchasing an additional 466,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Silgan Price Performance

Silgan stock opened at $44.13 on Monday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.82. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.08). Silgan had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

