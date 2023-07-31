New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares Price Performance

UBSI opened at $33.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.01. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $44.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.48.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $381.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.14 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lacy I. Rice III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,871.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 10,950 shares of company stock worth $322,581 in the last three months. 4.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Bankshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

