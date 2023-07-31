New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Teradyne by 51.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter worth $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 264.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Trading Up 1.5 %

Teradyne stock opened at $112.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $119.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.49.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.94 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $578,121. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.