New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.89.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $56.35 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $88.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.04%.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Donnie King acquired 10,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,361.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donnie King purchased 10,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara purchased 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.