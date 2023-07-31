New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 100 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in IDEX were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.91.

IDEX Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IEX opened at $222.24 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $195.27 and a 52-week high of $246.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.16 and its 200-day moving average is $217.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.28 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 17.65%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.12%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

