New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 100 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 201.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 642.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 245 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.44.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $393.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $375.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $399.62.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.03%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

