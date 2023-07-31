New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,400 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,263 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

RF stock opened at $20.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

