New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 200 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.28.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

MAA opened at $148.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.61 and a 200 day moving average of $154.22. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.68 and a fifty-two week high of $190.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 109.38%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.