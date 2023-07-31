New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 300 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Trading Up 0.6 %

RJF opened at $109.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.04. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.71.

About Raymond James



Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

