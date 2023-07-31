New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 300 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTWO. Wedbush boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BNP Paribas cut Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $151.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.79. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $153.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at $91,708,457.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,708,457.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,035 shares of company stock worth $2,208,725 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

See Also

