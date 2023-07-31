New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 400 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,614.6% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CMS opened at $61.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $71.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.72.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CMS. Argus cut their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

