New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 700 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 9,591.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,881,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,833 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,004,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,135,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,463,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $33.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.96. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

