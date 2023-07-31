New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Waters were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth about $500,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 1,409.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 9.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.9% in the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 22,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,966,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAT. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.09.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $285.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.85 and its 200 day moving average is $295.61. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $248.18 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.86 million. Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

