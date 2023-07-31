New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,517,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,409,000 after buying an additional 639,223 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.47.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.