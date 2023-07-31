New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Amcor were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amcor by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after buying an additional 10,472,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 951.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819,836 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,210,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,603,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Amcor Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE AMCR opened at $10.22 on Monday. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

