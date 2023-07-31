New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 327 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 257,963 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $15,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,069,000 after acquiring an additional 890,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,078,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,121,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,199,000 after acquiring an additional 401,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 716,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,067,000 after buying an additional 375,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 1.5 %

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $63.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.21. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $78.76. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

PB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.