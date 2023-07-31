New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,468 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $15,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,506,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,673,000 after acquiring an additional 246,657 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $230,362,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,297,000 after acquiring an additional 258,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 892,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,345,000 after purchasing an additional 33,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 766,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,119,000 after acquiring an additional 130,690 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $174,664.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $174,664.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,838 shares of company stock worth $861,067. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $140.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.22. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $147.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

