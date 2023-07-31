New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $14.09 Million Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,127 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $14,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,484,000 after purchasing an additional 39,496 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,878.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 22,182 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $1,061,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 120,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ opened at $66.03 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.03.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

