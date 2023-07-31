New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $15.39 Million Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $15,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE WPC opened at $68.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.75.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 119.89%.

Insider Activity at W. P. Carey

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.