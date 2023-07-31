New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $15.81 Million Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,318,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,866 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $15,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8,717.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1,213.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

In other news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $32,928,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,960,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,916,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 15,665 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $191,739.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 570,016 shares in the company, valued at $6,976,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $32,928,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,960,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,916,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,417,714 shares of company stock valued at $155,495,394 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSW opened at $12.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $182.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.56 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

