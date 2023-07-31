New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 36,580 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 269,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,580 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $15,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 94,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 37,525 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,339 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 75.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.15.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $38.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $70.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.83. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $199.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.81 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 139.14% and a negative net margin of 33.68%. Research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $43,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,495.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

